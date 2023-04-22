StockNews.com Lowers Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.