StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $191.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $321.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

