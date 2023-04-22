StockNews.com Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $482.55 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

