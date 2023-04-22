Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Studio City International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.