Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
