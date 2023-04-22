Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 9th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.