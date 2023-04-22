SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

