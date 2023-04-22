SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Performance

STKL stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

