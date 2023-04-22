Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. 55,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 154,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

