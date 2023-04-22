Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. 55,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 154,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Super Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.