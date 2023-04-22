Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Up 37.2 %

LON:SUR opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.95. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.