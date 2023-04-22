S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
