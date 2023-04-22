Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $124.99 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

