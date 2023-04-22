Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,098,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.