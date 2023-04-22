Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

