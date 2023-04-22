Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

