TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.52. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

