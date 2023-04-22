TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

