Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

