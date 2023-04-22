Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

