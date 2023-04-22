Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $53.08. Approximately 101,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 595,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

