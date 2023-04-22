Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

