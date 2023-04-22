The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.