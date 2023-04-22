The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,618,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,553 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

