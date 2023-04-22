The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,290. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

