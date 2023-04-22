The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $170.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $173.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

