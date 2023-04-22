The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski Sells 3,750 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GS opened at $341.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

