The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $170.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $173.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

