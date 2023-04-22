The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $110.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

