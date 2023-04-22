The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

GBX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

