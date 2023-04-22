The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $88,790.31 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

GBX stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

