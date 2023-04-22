The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

