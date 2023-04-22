The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

