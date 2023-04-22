The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

