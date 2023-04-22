The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Shares of PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

