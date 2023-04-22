The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

PGR opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

