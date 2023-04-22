The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

