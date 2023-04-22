The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 44,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 473,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.