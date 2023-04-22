THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE THO opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

