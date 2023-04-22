Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.43.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$399.12 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$712.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1356421 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.