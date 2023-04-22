Toews Corp ADV Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.72.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.