Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

