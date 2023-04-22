TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:TA opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.03. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

