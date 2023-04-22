Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

