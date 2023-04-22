Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.01 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 683.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 1,005,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,396.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,649 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6,516.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 78.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,213 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.