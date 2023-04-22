Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.7 %

TRUP stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. Trupanion has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $82.49.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,349,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,588. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

