Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.43. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.42 ($0.02).

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

