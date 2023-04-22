U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $67.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.