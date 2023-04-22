U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $67.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.88% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

