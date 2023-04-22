U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Argus decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $33.52 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

