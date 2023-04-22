U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.27 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -179.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

