UBS Group Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

