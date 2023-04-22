Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

