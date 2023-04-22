Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.13.
Universal Health Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
