Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.13.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.